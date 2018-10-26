BREAKING: 79 parties to field Presidential candidates in 2019

.1,803 vie for Senate, 4548 for Reps seats

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – No fewer than 79 political parties will be fielding candidates in the 2019 general elections, Vanguard has learned.



Confirming the development Friday in Abuja, Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu said only 79 out of the 89 political parties participating in the elections have Presidential candidates. Nigeria currently has 91 registered political parties.

Also, while 1, 803 candidates would vie for the 109 seats in the Senate, 4, 548 would be vying for the 360 House of Representatives seats.

