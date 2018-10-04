Brain Drain: How fake news scares Nigerian graduates in diaspora

By Dayo Adesulu

The fake news many Nigerians publish on social media is making our undergraduates and graduates in the diaspora averse to returning home to invest their wealth of knowledge in the economy according to Mrs Rose Omonubi, Director of Nubi Education Counselling Limited whose consultancy services students desirous of studying in the U.K., Canada, USA, Ireland, Netherlands, Dubai, Malaysia, China and Australia.While lamenting the brain drain in Nigeria, she believes there is nothing wrong in Nigerians studying abroad but that it becomes painful when those who are supposed to return after their studies are scared of doing so due to fake news about our country on social media.

Speaking in Lagos to announce the education fair, seminar and exhibition slated for Saturday 13th October 2018, Omonubi said: “Many Nigerians in diaspora are scared to return to this country, because of the fake news you publish on social media.Even when some of them dare to come back, Nigerians at home would not allow them contribute their quota as they try to persuade them to do things the Nigerian way.Where are the likes of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Mrs Kemi Adeosun who came and contributed their quotas to the development of the nation today?”

She said because Nigerians are brilliant people, they’re all over the world doing great.“What we lack in our universities is infrastructure and quality research. How much is our government putting into research and infrastructure? In 1981, when I was doing my PhD, I could not get anything from UNILAG library to enhance my research and I had to go to the U.K. We have good lecturers in our institutions of higher learning and if we can motivate our lecturers, they will deliver”, Omonubi added.Omonubi disclosed that her agency in Nigeria will host its annual Boarding School Fair in Lagos and Abuja later this month. “The fair was conceived as a result of the longing of Nigerian parents and some boarding school providers for a forum that would focus on primary and secondary schools and give them the opportunity to interact with pupils, their parents and Nigeria’s educationists. It’s a great opportunity to meet dignitaries from prestigious boarding schools in the UK, Canada and USA.Our primary targets are pupils between ages 7 and 12, from upper income family brackets who can afford the fees. The pupils would also come from a background of very high academic standards.Established in 2004, Nubi places quality students from Nigeria in universities, colleges and boarding schools in the UK, USA, Canada and Ireland”.

According to her, the firm also provides excellent visa counselling and consultancy services to education institutions locally and abroad. “We have since had 9 successful UK Boarding School Fairs in both Lagos and Abuja. Three years ago, we began the joint fair adding North American boarding schools, she said adding “With the head office in our Lagos branch and offices in Abuja and Port Harcourt, Nubi has become a house-hold name in Nigeria. We have a track record of placing students into top universities and colleges at all levels from ‘A’ Level to post-graduate studies. We work with over 60 universities, colleges and boarding schools in the UK, USA, Canada and Ireland and our team is made up of seasoned educationists, counsellors and marketers who have sound knowledge of the Nigerian ,English, Canadian, American and Irish education systems.

“Our students and their parents are happy with our services and have been referring other students to us. This has largely contributed to our success. At Nubi we go beyond placements, to career counselling. Students are given the opportunity to discover themselves and make informed decisions about their careers.We counsel our students about the right schools and courses to achieve their career goals.Over 20 schools are expected at Southern Sun Hotel, Alfred Rewane Road, Ikoyi, Lagos on Saturday 13th October 2018 and Transcorp Hilton Hotel, 1 Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Abuja on Tuesday 9th October 2018 .We will be available to showcase their invaluable resources and discuss with parents and pupils.”