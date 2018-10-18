Boulos partners Suzuki Japan on Clean up the world campaign

Boulous Enterprises Limited, (BEL) in conjunction with Suzuki Motor Corporation of Japan have again reiterated the importance of a clean and healthy environment which it says impacts the well being of people. For this reason, the two companies have continued to invest in clean up the world campaign in some cities in Nigeria. This year’s Bolous/Suzuki clean up the world campaign is the seventh edition held in Inagbe Resort and Leisure Island, Lagos, as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Just like the previous editions, the clean beach campaign is aimed at improving the eco system as well as reducing environmental pollution and especially focussed on the fishing communities, which are the major users of the four-stroke marine engine, an upgrade of the two-stroke engine that was banned by the Federal Government in 2012 because of pollution and the danger it poses to health. Speaking at the event, which had in attendance members of the fishing community and graced by the baale of Okun Glass, Inagbe, Chief Ismaila Musa among others; Austin Obahor, Corporate Sales Manager, Boulos Enterprises urged members of the community to always maintain good hygiene by cleaning up their environment.

According to Obahor, though the programme is an annual event, the fishermen should always ensure the shores are always clean. Obahor noted that Suzuki Marine has always aimed at providing customers satisfaction along with excitement on the water in a clean and healthy environment.”To play our part as Suzuki marine distributor in in Nigeria, BEL has organised the Seventh Edition of the Beach Clean UP Campaign at Inagbe Resorts and Leisure Island in Lagos.

“In the past few years, we have carried out this campaign in various fishing communities in Lagos State. In 2017, the campaign was taken to Epe beach as usual for the riverine populace.

“This Clean up exercise is carried out by the staff of BEL in conjunction with fishing communities, the fisheries department of Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Environment and the general public around the riverine area where people enjoy boating and fishing exercises, for the propagation of better a sanitation society in order to ensure a healthier environment.” He submitted.

Also speaking at the event, Chief Ismaila Musa, Baale of Okun Glass, Inagbe, told DailyBells Nigeria that they would be glad if Boulos could bring back the event next year.

“We would be glad if they (Suzuki) can come here again next year to organise this type of sensitisation. Interestingly, Suzuki outboard engine happens to be the first engine we used in this environment. I can testify that it is a very highly quality engine.

Speaking on purchasing the engine, he said while there have been individuals who could afford to buy the engine, others can purchase them through cooperatives.

On the clean up exercise, he noted that though the management of the inagbe resort have staff that normally clean the shores of the beach, with the sensitization, members of the village would henceforth join in cleaning the beach as they have been told about the benefits of a clean fishing environment.

The Suzuki beach clean-up is a world event, undertaken in every country where Suzuki has a manufacturing factory and distributors.

Boulos Enterprises Limited (BEL) was incorporated in 1964 by the Boulos brothers Anthony and Gabriel Boulos.

The main focus of their business initially, was trading and incorporation of general merchandise including some brands of motorcycles from Western Europe.

After a few years, they concentrated on the importation of the “Suzuki” brand of motorcycles and outboard motors from Japan and since then it remained a leading motorcycle and outboard motors distribution and assembly company in Nigeria.

The continued growth in Suzuki motorcycle business stimulated the company to establish the first assembly plant in the country at Oregun, Ikeja Nigeria in 1969 existing till date to assembly motorcycles from Completely Knocked Down (CKD) to Fully built up ( FBU) by Nigerian staff.

It is worthy to note this was implemented at the initiative of the company as all other competitors in the country were still importing fully built up motorcycles.

The ban of fully built motorcycles gave the company the impetus to embark on a manufacturing/assembly plant. Considering the bright future of automobile business in Nigeria and the level of technology, the company embarked on the construction of a phased integrated motorcycles manufacturing complex located at its present 25-acre plot at Ogba Industrial Scheme Ikeja.

The present integrated plant has an installed capacity of 150,000 units for motorcycles assembling per annum on a single 8-hours shift per working day.