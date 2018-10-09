Black Odyssey Entertainment set to take over music scene

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

Prince Iwuno Collins Uchenna was born in the early 90s as the third son of the family of HRH and Lolo Ofornyelu Iwuno of Nando in Anambra East in Anambra State. He was born in Minna and brought up in Garki, Abuja. He attended Neco Staff Primary school Minna, after which he moved on to Government Secondary School Minna. During his early school days he was found to be a hardworking, intelligent young boy determined to achieve his goals. He currently holds a B.Sc in Microbiology and B.PHARM from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

As a young man, Collins had always been an enthusiastic personality who has always believed in the work of his hands which made him to join his father in his Pharmacy business at the early age of 15. His love for music ignited the zeal of owning a record label till 2017 which brought about Black Odyssey Entertainments. He is currently one of the directors of his father’s company Ofornyelu and Sons LTD and currently the co-owner of Lagos based record label, Black Odyssey Entertainments. He is also a Director at GLC Investments Ltd, an Administrative Manager at Get Support 360.

On the other hand, Ifeanyi Olise was born in the late 80s into the Olise’s family in Delta State. He grew up in Ajegunle. He attended Anglican Primary School Lagos, where he started showing his zeal of that exceptional child that should be useful against the odds of being influenced by the nature of his academic environment.

He continued this lifestyle during his secondary school days at Mater Dei Model Grammar School in Delta State. At the age of 16, Ifeanyi finished his secondary school education and decided to create a living for himself which made him partner with his uncle on importation of auto spare parts till he discovered the need to acquire a degree. His degree in B.Eng is currently in view at the University of Nigeria Nsukka.

His passion for entertainment, especially music, and his charitable personality fuelled his drive to establish a record label. He currently co-owns Black Odyssey Entertainment.

It may interest you to know that the label started with three music acts, Chidokeyz, Ben Anansi and Pixie, each already having significant works under their names with the help of the label owners.

Chidokeyz recently dropped a work with Davido who is one of those putting Nigerian music on the world map and aa lso shutting do own series of events nationally and internationally. Pa pixie also dropped a couple of works which are doing great out there. All these achievements can be ascribed to the help of the record Label owners, Ifeanyi and Collins.