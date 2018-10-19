Bishop slams political parties, politicians for lack of ideology, manifestos

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY—THE Archbishop of Orthodox Anglican Church in Nigeria Rev. (Dr) Christopher Umane yesterday said current political parties and politicians lacked manifestos and ideology which he said are supposed to be hallmark of party politics.

Speaking to Vanguard on the church’s 2018 Synod and a coming Conference of Bishops to be held in Benin City, Bishop Umane said the Orthodox Anglican Church was fast growing in Nigeria because of its insistence on following the undiluted precepts of the original church formed after the day of Pentecost.



Umane said Nigerian politicians were not ready to serve the interest of Nigerians.

“Nigerians are not ready especially the young ones. Look at the personal ambition of our politicians, they are fighting for their personal aggrandizement have you in the last few years seen a manifesto of these political parties? The issue of manifesto ended with the Azikiwes and Awolowos of this world. The manifesto we see now is the desire for personal aggrandizement by politicians but as a church we are crying for this nation because the nation is a blessed nation but because of political misunderstanding, the goodness of this nation is being destroyed, we followed the politicians and do not ask questions. When you give our young ones little money, they will go and die for politicians but we are saying this is wrong. Some of our people are suffering from political cataract. We can pray for the success of the election but the only thing I will not do is for Mr A or Mr B to win the election I will say God let your will be done as you deem fit for this nation.”