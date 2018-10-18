Birthdays: Ex-President Jonathan sends goodwill messages to Gowon, Ikpeazu

Ex-President Dr Goodluck Jonathan has extended his felicitations to former Head of State Gen. Yakubu Gowon who turns 84 on Friday. In a goodwill message he personally signed, Dr Jonathan described Gowon as a forthright statesman who has continued to work for the unity of the country.

The former President also extolled Gowon as a leader whose worldview has been manifestly liberal, guided by those ideals that promote Nigeria’s development.

According to a statement issued by Ikechukwu Eze, spokesman to Dr. Jonathan, the ex-President also thanked God for blessing Gowon with long life, strength and the wisdom with which he has continued to serve the country.

“I have no doubt that you will continue to serve as a source of inspiration and a testimony to the fact that honesty, selflessness, and love for one another, are tenets we all need to imbibe to build the nation of our dream.”

Similarly, Jonathan congratulated the Governor of Abia State Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu who turned 54 years on Thursday. In a goodwill message to Dr. Ikpeazu, Jonathan prayed for God’s guidance and protection as the Governor strives to improve the lives of his people.

He said further: “On this memorable day, I pray that God will endow you with more grace to continue to make impactful contributions to Abia State and to our dear country Nigeria.”