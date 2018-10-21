Bini culture best in the world —Okungbowa

Elizabeth Uwandu

BENIN—For Okungbowa Aisosa Michael(aka Young Face) the Bini culture has no equal all over the world. To him being born and bred in Benin land that makes up the southern district of Edo State is a blessing.

He said: “I am proud of my culture(the Bini culture). I love my culture so much. There is no culture as inspiring and rich as the Bini culture,” he stated.

The 21-year-old standup comedian, who has a strong love for Benin folktales, said much of the credit for his achievements so far in showbusiness should go to his mother who apart from being a pillar of support has been giving him tutelage on how to master his craft.

“She is everything to me. Apart from her rock solid support for me much of my achievements is attributable to the tutelage I got from her.”

Asked who is his role model, he points in the direction of Moses Obakpolor, a respected figure in Benin folktales presentation.

While thanking the organisers of the forthcoming Edo indigenes end of year party in London, who have shortlisted him for an award of recognition and for whom he will be performing, the youngster promised to “put up a never-to-be-forgotten performance.”