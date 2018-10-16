Bianca went into politics against Ojukwu’s advice —MASSOB

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI—THE Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, yesterday said Bianca Ojukwu disobeyed the wishes and advice of her husband, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, who before his death, told his wife not to seek elective positions in the country.

MASSOB also disassociated itself from the 7-day ultimatum issued by Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, to the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, to remove every poster having the picture, logo or inscriptions of the late Biafra warlord, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu from its party offices and establishment in Anambra State.

How Ukachukwu aborted Bianca Ojukwu’s Senatorial Ambition

In a statement issued in Abakaliki by MASSOB’s National Director of Information, Edeson Samuel, the group described the action of the BIM leader, Ralph Uwazuruike, as it concerns the senatorial ambition of Bianca Ojukwu, as “the display of a man desperate to remain relevant at every slightest opportunity even when he knows that he has lost the respect and reverence that he had in the past.”

MASSOB said: “The attention of the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State Of Biafra (MASSOB) under the leadership of Comrade Uchenna Madu has been drawn to statements by Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, the leader of Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, where he is insisting that Mrs Bianca Ojukwu should be given the senatorial ticket of Anambra South Senatorial District on the platform of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA.

No ultimatum to APGA

“MASSOB under the leadership of Comrade Uchenna Madu hereby dissociate itself from the shameless outbursts of Uwazuruike and his ill-advised 7-day ultimatum as the display of a man desperate to remain relevant at every slightest opportunity even when he knows that he has lost the respect and reverence that he had in the past.

“Much as we would not want to join issues with Uwazuruike on the statement in view of his inglorious past, it has become imperative that certain issues are made known for the purposes of clarity and full disclosure.

Bianca disobeyed Ojukwu —MASSOB

“That Bianca Ojukwu disobeyed the instructions of her husband, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu (Eze Igbo Gburugburu) that she should not contest for any election whatsoever.

“Bianca’s unbridled quest for political office led her into going for elective position in total disregard to the directives of her husband, the greatest Biafra leader.

“That Bianca who is aware of the contenders to the said ticket suddenly declared her interest in the position for very selfish and pecuniary reasons.

“At the end, she lost the ticket which is indeed a vindication on the part of late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu (Ezeigbo Gburu Gburu) and our ancestors.”