Biafra: Group dares Kanu to step foot in Nigeria,

…Says election will hold in South-East

The South- East Renewal Group (SERG) has, in reaction to the position of the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, on the 2019 general elections, dared him to step his foot in any part of Nigeria and see if he won’t spend the rest of his life in jail.

Photos/video: IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu reappears in Israel

The group also said that Kanu’s declaration that there will be no election in south eastern part of Nigeria, which he claimed to be ‘Biafra territory’, was a joke that should not be taken seriously.

IPOB: Nnamdi Kanu sighted in Israel

Kanu, on Sunday, finally opened up, since he resurfaced in Jerusalem, Israel earlier this week.

In a broadcast on Sunday evening, Kanu vowed not to return to the Federal High Court in Abuja, where he was standing trial before he left the country, describing Nigeria as a zoo.

Photos/video: IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu reappears in Israel

In a broadcast via Radio Biafra, Kanu boasted, “IPOB will liberate Biafra and we will not take part in any election until we get a referendum and this is not negotiable, we will achieve this by every necessary means, we thank Israel for all the contributions they made to IPOB.

Reacting to the controversial broadcast, Charles Mbani, National President of SERG, in a statement on Monday, said it was most unfortunate that “Kanu is back to cause trouble for the people of South-East of Nigeria origin, who have spent the last one year re-building confidence with their neighbours in their bid to repair the damages caused by previous bellicose behaviour of him and his IPOB members.”

SERG declared that Nnamdi Kanu, and the faction of IPOB that he leads, do not speak for the Igbo as a people.

He said, “His utterances are at variance with the belief of the people of the South-East Nigeria, who are cultured, have maximum regards for Nigerians of other ethnic stocks, believe in the unity of Nigeria while they continue to clamour for restructuring that will promote equity, respect constituted authority and institutions and will never descend low to the point of disparaging other human beings.

“The annals have recorded it that Nnamdi Kanu is a coward, who incited promising Igbo youths to throw away their lives literarily and figuratively. He threw the entire South-East into confusion and pocketed the money raised from suffering Igbo masses only for him to escape when the people had erroneously thought he had something in stock for them.

“It is the height of insult to the Igbo sensibility for him to think that putting up this charade from the Holy Land will fool Ndi Igbo another round. If he is broke and wants to use this latest performance to finance his drug-saddled life, he should have a rethink and look for honest work to pay his own bills.

“We strongly believe that his desperation for money has made him team up with those that are out to frustrate the Igbo agenda and interest. We say this because it is curious that Kanu had hidden for so long as a common criminal only for him to turn up at a time when the political fortunes of the South East are improving with the nomination of one of our own, Mr. Peter Obi as a Vice Presidential candidate in next year’s election.

“SERG hereby categorically place Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB and any miscreant that buys into the poisonous ideology they promote that not only will election hold in the South-East but that people will also come out to exercise their voting rights without being molested.

“Igbo will mobilize to ensure this chance is not lost, certainly not in this lifetime. On the other hand, at the end of the General Elections, which would hold everywhere in a united Nigeria, Kanu would have proven beyond doubt that he is a liar and an utter symbol of falsehood that is at best treated as a pariah.

“As for Kanu’s threat to continue skipping bail while visiting “Biafraland,” SERG strongly advises him to turn himself over to the court and stand trial since he claimed to have revelations that will rattle Nigeria. He is guaranteed to spend a sizeable portion of his remaining years in jail, if only to atone for our youths that he misled to their deaths.

“Since there is no internationally recognised nation called Biafra, we dare Kanu to step foot anywhere in Nigeria – within or outside the South-East and SERG members will physically deliver him to the nearest police station for onward transportation to appear in court.”

SERG further urged the Igbo youths to be wary of Kanu, adding that there is nothing to be gained from supporting separatist ideologies.

He added, “We should rather continue to support the federal government, irrespective of the ethnic group of the person that occupies the office.”