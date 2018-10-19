Beware of heaven-cursed fraudsters using my name to defraud, Ooni warns

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Friday warned the general public to beware of fraudsters using his name to defraud the general public.

The Ooni who also unveiled his new wife, Queen Morenike Naomi Oluwaseyi in a statement signed by Comrade Moses Olafare titled ‘Public, Please Beware of Fraudsters Using Ooni Ogunwusi’s Name’ said that they received countless reports on fraudulent activities of some heaven-cursed unscrupulous individuals who have been swindling gullible members of the society disguising in the name of the Arole Oodua, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, the Ooni of Ife.

And hence make this public announcement to caution the general public against the nefarious antics and evil machinations always deployed by these sacrilegious criminals especially through social media platforms which they have created to dupe people.

The Ooni Ogunwusi’s personally owned social media platforms

Instagram: @ooniadimulaife

Twitter: @ooniadimulaife

Facebook: Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi – Ojaja II (@ooniadimulaife)

Apart from the House of Oduduwa Foundation and its offshoot which is Hopes Alive Initiative(HAI), people are advised to properly check from the palace before to avoid donations to wrong accounts as Kabiyesi has no association whatsoever with any charity called “Ooni Outreach Foundation” and any similar group claiming to be raising funds on behalf of Ooni to care for the needy.