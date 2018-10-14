BetPawa rewards loyal customer with N1.8M

By Rotimi Agbana

BetPawa, a licensed sports betting company, has presented a cheque of over N1.8million to one Mr. Utibe Amos after betting with just N100 on the sports betting platform.

The cheque was presented by popular Nigerian musician, Mr Eazi, who is also the Brand Ambassador of BetPawa, in Lagos.

While making the presentation and congratulating the winner, Eazi said: “I live in a world where hope is my currency, and this is hope.” Gracing the event were the Chief Executive Officer of BetPawa, Mr Segun Somefun, and Mr Remi Iwayemi, a representative of The Lagos Lottery Board.

Somefun spoke about the company’s origin and value proposition which include only 1 Naira minimum bet, 50% win bonus for at least 10-legs and 100% win bonus for 20 or more legs, competitive jackpot with low stake, low data consumption, allowing consumers place bets with airtime, up to 7 payouts daily, live betting, and 24/7 customer support.