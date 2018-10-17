BetBiga.com, sport betting platform, berths in Nigeria

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Betbiga, a new sports betting platform has been launched in Nigeria, as it assures of bigger odds and bonuses.

Operators of the platform said the emergence of Betbiga.com will empower more Nigerians economically and also create job opportunities. They said the betting company plans to quickly scale its operations across the country by rolling out over 30 shops by October 2018, adding that by year they would have rolled out over 100 retail shops.

The operators say that with BetBiga, bettors will get 100 percent sign up bonuses, 200 percent bonus on accumulated combo bets and a sum of N50,000,000 as well as the fastest payout time in the industry – 12 hours or less.

To help bettors get started, the Betbiga platform is offering several tutorials on how to use the betting platform, a 24/7 customer support unit via chats, calls or mails, as well as a dedicated frequently asked questions (FAQ) section to guide first time players or bettors.

It also offers all payment options including cash, bank transfer, card withdrawals and uses all payment gateways for fund processing.

Betbiga is a betting platform and a registered trademark of Crystal Gaming Limited incorporated with registration number RC1489343, offers a wide sports events calendar using odds feeds from the most accredited sources in the sports betting industry.