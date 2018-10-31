Benue begins payment of salaries, pensions backlog from Paris Club refund

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—Benue State government has commenced the payment of backlog of salaries to workers from the N14.9 billion Paris Club refunds recently released to the state by the Federal Government.

The state government has also commenced the process of paying three months of the backlog owed pensioners in the state.

Commissioner for Finance, Mr. David Olofu, who said this yesterday in Makurdi, added that government is coming up with a strategy framework to liquidate outstanding payments to workers and pensioners.

On the issue of underpayment of some workers, the commissioner said: “If that happened, the person concerned need to revert back to the payroll clerk in their ministry to take it up with the office of the Accountant-General, where the payment is actually made and I am sure with our calibre of staff, they should be able to track and correct it.”