Bayelsa  sues FG over N6trn withheld subsidy fund

By Henry Ojelu

BAYELSA STATE Government has dragged Federal Government before the Supreme Court over alleged illegal deductions from the fuel subsidy fund and withholding of over N6 trillion from the fund.

In the suit, the Bayelsa State Government claimed that various activities of Federal Government under the Petroleum Subsidy Scheme had resulted in continuous dwindling of federation account revenue to the detriment of states and local governments because of unlawful deduction from source.

The plaintiff also claimed that the unlawful deductions by Federal Government have adversely affected the quantum of monies payable to states of the federation and Bayelsa in particular as well as 13 percent derivation fund payable to states from the Federation Account

Joined in the suit as co-defendant, is the Attorney General of the Federation.

The plaintiff is contending that between January 2011 and December 2017, the revenue collected from the sales of crude oil lifted by the Federal Government under its Domestic Crude Oil Sales Revenue regime amounted to N15,259,070,879,388.50out of which only sum N8,828,180,557,087.12 was remitted to the Federation accounts.

It further stated that “ N6,430,890,322,306.37 was deducted by the Federal Government from source and presented to the other states of the federation and the plaintiff in particular that the money has been used to settle petroleum subsidy and associated costs.

The plaintiff also stated that despite repeated demands, the Federal Government had not been able to show evidence of the money.