BATTLE OF SFAX: Rohr, Musa sure of three points

Jacob Ajom, Uyo

The Super Eagles will fly out today to Tunisia, for the reverse fixture of the 2019 AFCON double header against The Mediterranean Knights of Libya.

The match comes up tomorrow in the Tunisian city of Sfax. The Eagles won the first leg played at the Akwa Ibom International stadium, Uyo 4-0 on Saturday.

Eagles coach Gernot Rohr termed the Uyo result as “dangerous” because the Libyans who had not lost a match before the Saturday capitulation, would come all out to prove a point. “They are a good side and we are not going to underrate them,” the German said after the match in Uyo.

Football fan beaten to death by rival supporters

“We are going there to play for the three points and hope to get a good result. We still see them as a top side that play hard. We will be ready for anything they throw at us,” said Rohr.

Lagos Opens International Tennis: India’s Pranjala Yadlapalli emerges women’s champion

Team captain Ahmed Musa was not carried away by the fabulous score line, but nonetheless ecstatic that they were able to win at home as he looked ahead to the Tunisian leg.

“Our first target of winning at home has been achieved. Now we are going there with a psychological edge over them. We will play to a win,” Musa said.