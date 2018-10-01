Baru urges oil workers to sustain industrial harmony

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, has reminded Oil and Gas workers in the country to sustain the industrial harmony the sector has enjoyed in recent times.



NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, in a release today in Abuja, quoted Dr. Baru as saying that the Oil and Gas Sector was central to Nigeria’s overcoming the recent past recession, stressing that oil workers owe the country the duties to ensure that the nation does not slip back to the slum.

Ughamadu stated that the GMD thanked the two national industry unions: the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), for the exceptional maturity they have shown at critical moments on issues affecting the industry.

The release explained that the NNPC Management under the leadership of the Dr. Baru would continue to partner the unions in the interest of the nation and the industry workers, saying the corporation’s doors are open to the union leadership to move the sector forward collaboratively.

Ughamadu also quoted Dr. Baru in the release as informing that NNPC had 37-day Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol, self- sufficiency, assuring that all the corporation’s depots nationwide have abundance of petroleum products to meet the needs of Nigerians even as it added that the depot managers have been put on alert to ensure uninterrupted loading of products in their domains.