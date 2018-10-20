Breaking News
Barcelona postpone vote on new club badge

On 7:58 pm by adekunle

Barcelona have shelved plans to change their badge after receiving criticism from the club’s supporters.

PASADENA, CA – JULY 28: Sergi Roberto #20 of Barcelona (far right) lines up the defensive wall in front of the Barcelona goal during the first half of the International Champions Cup 2018 match against the Tottenham Hotspur at Rose Bowl on July 28, 2018 in Pasadena, California. Barcelona defeated Tottenham 5-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation. Victor Decolongon/Getty Images/AFP

The proposed adjustment included removing the acronym FCB, which is currently spelt out across the middle of the crest.

Opposition was expressed by fans before and during the club’s AGM on Saturday, when a vote on the changes was postponed by president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

“We remove this point from the agenda and we will take a period of internal reflection on the board to see how we can combine history with the world of technology, feelings and emotion,” Bartomeu announced.

The plans to update the badge for the first time since 2002 were released last month.

A club statement read: “The new design now has greater reproduction capacity, especially in the increasingly more important world of digital media.”


