Baba Sala: Family announces burial date

On 12:59 pm

Family of the Late (Baba Sala),  has announced Dec. 6 and 7 as dates for the burial ceremony of the icon, Newsmen  report.

His son, a Performing Officer at the National Troupe of Nigeria, Emmanuel Adejumo popularly called “Boisala’’ told NAN that the family was decided on the date for the burial.

(Baba Sala) Apostle Moses Olaiya

Newsmen report that the late Adejumo, a Member of the Order of the Niger (MON), comedian, dramatist and actor died on Oct. 7 at 81 in Ilesa, Osun State.

His body has since been deposited at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex Annex, (Wesley Guild Hospital) in Ilesa.

