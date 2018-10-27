AWCON: Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon are top teams -Basigi

Defending champions, Super Falcons, Indomitable Lionesses and Black Queens have been tipped as the teams to beat at the Africa Women Cup of Nations beginning November 17 in Accra and Cape Coast in Ghana.

Veteran Ghanaian coach Yusif Basigi said that the three countries barring any upset look good to clinch the three spots to represent Africa in the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France next year.

“This time around there are no minnows in football so I expect a wonderful tournament in Ghana next month. Now you can see every country play well,” Basigi told Happy FM.

“But I think Ghana, Nigeria and Cameroon will be the three countries to represent Africa at the World Cup which will be hosted in France next year.

“South Africa could also pull a surprise but I feel the three teams I have mentioned earlier will make it to the World Cup after the Africa Women Cup of Nations. I expect these countries to win medals,” he added.

The Super Falcons will start their campaign against Bayana Bayana on November 18 in Cape Coast and according to coach Thomas Dennerby, the team is looking forward to defending their title. The Super Falcons defeated Cameroon 1-0 in a hard fought final in Yaounde, Cameroon in 2016.

“First of all, I think we have a good chance to reach the semifinal. It’s a tough game, the first one against South Africa. I know and you probably also know that they have played a lot of games to prepare the team. We know that it will be a tough game.

“But if we can have that feeling in the team to just focus on our own performance all the time and, I think we can have a good success,” Dennerby added

He added that the first phase camping with the domestic players will end tomorrow and the second phase featuring foreign based professionals will start on Monday October 29.

“We are expecting 17 players that will join the local players and on November 4 we will pick the final team.

“I know it’s a tough situation but of course our aim is to win. All teams that are hunting us have really developed. South Africa, Cameroon, Ghana. Of course our hope is to win”.