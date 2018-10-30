AWCON 2018: Dennerby reduces number of players

Super Falcons’ Head Coach, Thomas Dennerby has cut the number of home –based professionals in camp for the 11th Women Africa Cup of Nations finals holding in Ghana. The team has been training at the impressive Jubilee Chalets & Resort Epe, Lagos.

The Swede, who graciously allowed the players to feature for their respective clubs in the Nigeria Women’s Football League (NWFL) at the weekend recalled a handful of those he feels can give the invited overseas-based professional players good fight for places in the final squad as Nigeria aim to retain her continental title and claim the trophy for the ninth time in 11 championships.

Among those retained in camp for the second phase camping which will commence immediately are four goalkeepers- Toochukwu Oluehi, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Christy Ohiaeriaku and Onyinyechukwu Okeke.

Others are Anam Imo, Rasheedat Ajibade, Peace Efih, Glory Ogbonna, Chioma Wogu, Alice Ogebe, Amarachi Okoronkwo and Chidinma Okeke. Also retained are Ugochi Emenayo, Sarah Nnodim and Nneka Julius.