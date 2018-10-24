AU Chairperson visits Nigeria Thursday

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki, will begin a two-day visit to Nigeria on Thursday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Spokesperson, Dr Tope Elias-Fatile, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Fatile said Faki would be received with members of his delegation by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, at the Ministry on Thursday.

The Chairman, according to Fatile, would attend a Ministerial Roundtable on “Repositioning Nigeria in the African Union” at the ministry on Thursday.

“The Chairperson is expected to pay a courtesy call on Mr President at the State House and would later participate at an interactive session with representatives of the Nigerian Business Community the same day.

“By evening, he would attend a cultural engagement at the National Council for Arts and Culture with the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

“He is scheduled to visit the National Defence College on Friday and deliver a lecture on the theme: “Good Governance and Regional Security: Strategic Options for the African Union,” he said.

He said that Faki was scheduled to visit the Headquarters of the Economic Community of West African States as well as the Headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“He is expected to depart Abuja on Saturday, Oct. 27,” he said.