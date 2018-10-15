Attacks on Journalists: Kwara NUJ threatens to boycott coverage of political parties

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—The Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, Kwara State Council, has threatened to withdraw coverage of political parties in the state if attacks and assaults on its members by supporters of political parties and suspected thugs continue unabated.

The union which condemned what it described as “unwarranted” assaults on some Journalists in the state in the last two weeks, warned that it would no longer tolerate such uncivilised acts by any group of persons, organisation, or institutions.

South East : Acrimony in Imo, Anambra; Ugwuanyi sails on as Chimaroke Nnamani returns in Enugu

The affected journalists include, Chief Correspondent of Daily Trust in state, the correspondents of TVC News, Channels, African Independent Television (AIT), Core TV and their cameramen in the state.

While the crew of the affected television stations were allegedly attacked at the venue of the just concluded APC governorship primaries at Oko-Erin ward located at Ilorin Grammar School (IGS), Ilorin, Daily Trust Chief Correspondent was reportedly assaulted at a rally organised by the supporters of one of the governorship aspirants.

Presidential election expenses must not exceed N5bn —Senate

The NUJ while reacting to the development in a statement in Ilorin by its state Chairman, Umar Abdulwahab and Secretary, Deacon Tayo Ayanda yesterday said the reports received at its secretariat indicated that no fewer than eight journalists had suffered physical and emotional assaults in the hands of party supporters and suspected political thugs while carrying out their constitutional duties in the state.

Imo State: Between the devil and deep blue sea

The statement reads in part: “We want to state clearly that the leadership of the union vehemently frowns at the situation whereby political thugs or their supporters would assault, brutalize and molest our colleagues who are carrying out their constitutional duties.”