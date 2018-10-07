Atiku’s emergence as PDP presidential candidate has made our job easy – Onochie

President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie has said that the emergence of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday has made the All Progressive Congress work easy.

Onochie on her Facebook handle said ‘You ran away from facing President Buhari in a Primary, now you’ll meet him at the Presidential elections. Ntor!’



He statement below

Alh. Atiku Abubakar outspends Saraki, Tambuwal and others.

Wins the PDP Presidential Ticket for 2019.

Congratulations Alh. Atiku Abubakar.

You have outspent the rest. You have a new toy. But believe it, its only a dream. You ran away from facing President Buhari in a Primary, now you’ll meet him at the Presidential elections. Ntor!

14.8 million people made President Buhari their candidate

26,584 people made Atiku their candidate.

Bearing in mind that you can’t go to America to represent us at the United Nation, nor meet with Nigerians in America, our job is made easy.

Say Baba Buhari. 2019 is settled.

Igbo Kwenu!

Kwenu!

Kwezue nuoooo!

Aha ya bu Chief Okechukwu Buhari, Ochi Oha Ndigbo, (leader of all of Igboland) Enyi Oma 1 (number one good friend) of Ebonyi State Okechukwu ne kele Ndigbo dum.

Ka Chineke mezie eziokwu. Igbo kwenu!

Igbo Kwenu!

Kwenu!

Kwezue nuoooo! pic.twitter.com/QzHfx0MZ8M — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) October 7, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari won the APC Presidential Ticket with 14,842,072 million votes. It’s now official, he is the Presidential Candidate of our great party for the 2019 elections. #APCNationalConvention pic.twitter.com/0aiQ6WI6An — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) October 6, 2018