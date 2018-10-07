Breaking News
Translate

Atiku’s emergence as PDP presidential candidate has made our job easy – Onochie

On 6:39 pmIn News by adekunleComments

President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie has said that the emergence of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday has made the All Progressive Congress work easy.

Onochie on her Facebook handle said ‘You ran away from facing President Buhari in a Primary, now you’ll meet him at the Presidential elections. Ntor!’

Atiku vs Onochie
Atiku vs Onochie

He statement below
Alh. Atiku Abubakar outspends Saraki, Tambuwal and others.
Wins the PDP Presidential Ticket for 2019.

Congratulations Alh. Atiku Abubakar.
You have outspent the rest. You have a new toy. But believe it, its only a dream. You ran away from facing President Buhari in a Primary, now you’ll meet him at the Presidential elections. Ntor!

14.8 million people made President Buhari their candidate
26,584 people made Atiku their candidate.

Bearing in mind that you can’t go to America to represent us at the United Nation, nor meet with Nigerians in America, our job is made easy.

Say Baba Buhari. 2019 is settled.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.