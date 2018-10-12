Atiku’ll turn people’s fears to hope —Okotie-Eboh

By Kosi Onyibalu

Founder of Progressive Alliance Movement, PAM, Chief Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh, has said that the emergence of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, would unite Nigerians.

Okotie-Eboh, who said this yesterday in Warri, called on Nigerians to support Atiku, who he described as a bridge-builder.

His words: “His victory at the seamless exercise is the beauty of democracy. Atiku has all it takes to transform the country in 2019.

“Atiku will beat President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 election. As far as I am concerned, he is the best candidate.

“I am urging Nigerians to support Atiku in his bid to make Nigeria one of the greatest countries in the world. I am sure he would turn our fears to hope.’’