Atiku to Reno: Joblessness is a disease we must cure

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has said that joblessness is a disease his government must cure if elected in 2019.

The former Vice President also said that the symptoms of joblessness are crimes and so, must be tamed by the creation of millions of jobs for the teaming jobless Nigerians.

Abubakar gave the statement during a chat with the number one bestselling author and former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri. The chat was revealed in a tweet by Pastor Omokri.

According to Atiku, only through job creation can his government be adjudged as haven done its job. He said, if they failed to create jobs, then they would have failed at doing their jobs. According to him, “Reno, we must create jobs. Joblessness is a disease and the symptoms are crime and terrorism. The best way to fight the outcomes is by curing the disease. If we do not create jobs, then we have failed at doing our jobs.”

Meanwhile, Pastor Omokri has urged the All Progressives Congress, APC, party to list the jobs that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government has created since inception of office.

Pastor Omokri who listed the Jobs the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, created to include,”from just American University of Nigeria, Faro, Rica Gardo & Standard Microfinance. Atiku created 50k jobs, to mention a few” however challenged the AP to, “list Buhari’s jobs!”

According to him, “@OfficialAPCNg is silly to say @Atiku must list jobs he created. Their focus should be jobs @MBuhari created. Let me humor them. From just American University of Nigeria, Faro, Rica Gardo & Standard Microfinance. Atiku created 50k jobs, to mention a few. APC, list Buhari’s jobs!”

“Cluelessness is when President @MBuhari accuses past administrations of not building infrastructure only for his finance minister to announce the next day that govt is so broke that they are selling national assets built by past governments to fund their 2019 budget #RenosDarts.”

Also taking a swipe at Buhari for criticising the past government of Jonathan, Pastor Omokri tweeted, “@MBuhari is an ingrate for saying Jonathan did nothing for infrastructure. Who built the only federal university in Buhari’s state? Who built the $1.4 billion Abuja-Kaduna railway? Who revived the railways? Who built the Total Radar Coverage of Nigeria (TRACON)? #RenosDarts.”