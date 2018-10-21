Atiku will give SGF slot to South-West as South-East gets VP – Daniel

…Peter Obi’s choice as VP to carry South-Eat along

…Says Atiku’s manifesto soon to be out

By Anthony Ogbonna

The Director-General, Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, Gbenga Daniel, has revealed that the South-West of Nigeria will get the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) position under Atiku’s government should the later win the election come 2019.

Chief Daniel, who is the former governor of Ogun state, also said that although it remains the prerogative of the presidential candidate to choose who becomes his vice, minister, and other executive members, that based on his interactions with the Wazirin Adamawa, that the SGF is surely going to the South-West.

Daniel gave the statement during a chit-chat with pressmen in Lagos on Sunday.

According to him, the choice of the former governor of Anambra state as running mate to Atiku Abubakar is a way of carrying along the South-East region who has felt sidelined in the Nigerian political game.

He said with the continued cry for marginalization emanating from the south-east, it was not out of place choosing a running mate from the region especially owing to the cosmopolitan nature of Abubakar whom he said believes in true federalism.

He said PDP had initially zoned its national Chairmanship to the South West, but later picked Uche Secondus from the South South.

He said since Atiku’s running mate, Mr Peter Obi, is from the South East, it becomes appropriate that the SGF comes from the South-West.

“We need to understand that the candidate has control over who becomes his running mate during the election and who becomes the SGF if he wins.

“The decisions on major offices are being given serious consideration and no zone or region will be marginalised.

“The offices of Senate President and Speaker of the House of Reps will be decided after the polls and based on what plays out in both houses.

“Aside from major slots, I think what is paramount to the people of the South West is restructuring of the country, which Atiku is very serious about.

“So the issue for the South West is not personality or slot issue per say because personalities come and go but restructuring Nigeria is significant and more symbolic than zoned offices,” he said.

Mr.Daniel also revealed that the campaign manifesto of Atiku Abubakar will soon be out and that when its out, that it would be published as soon as the campaigns kick off.

He said Atiku stands the better chance to serve Nigeria better that President Buhari of the APC because Atiku has a better blueprint for the development of the country.

He said, as a strong advocate of true restructuring of the country, that Atiku Abubakar will make the centre less lucrative by reviewing the items on the exclusive list.