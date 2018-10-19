Atiku, Obi take campaign to social media

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA—With less than a month to the commencement of official campaigns by candidates and political parties for the 2019 elections, presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Peter Obi, have taken to social media to woo electorate with sundry promises of what they will do if elected.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, following the ease of tension among South East political heavy weights occasioned by his emergence as Atiku’s running mate, seems to have found his groove as he took to twitter, yesterday, to inform Nigerians of the plan of the PDP on reducing cost of conducting government business.

Using his official twitter handle @peter_obi, the former governor wrote: “As Vice President, we will put an end to first class tickets for government officials, end medical treatment abroad for them and help Atiku to reduce cost of governance by 50 per cent in our first year. We did it in Anambra; we will replicate it in Abuja.”

On his part, Atiku, for the umpteenth time, reiterated his commitment to job creation if given the opportunity to preside over the affairs of the nation.

Writing via @atiku, the presidential candidate said the “most effective way to fight crime is to provide opportunity to create wealth because poverty is conducive for crime.

“If you elect me as your president, I will equip the security forces to fight terrorism and crime. Additionally, I will do what I do best— job creation.”

The two were in the South-East states earlier in the week to commiserate with victims of flood and made financial donations to ease the plight of the displaced.