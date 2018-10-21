AT LAST! Fast Release and Small Size finally Over. Make Sweet Love All Night Long Till She Screams Your Name On Heavenly Rooftops

If you know You Are Battling With Either Fast Release Or Small Cucumber And You Really Want To Put An End To This Embarrassing Menace. Then You Need To Read My Crazy Bitter Sweet Experience To The End

Why?

Because By The Time You are Through With My Story, You will Discover How To Quickly Stop Quick Release And Grow your weak Small Pencil Like Policeman To A Mighty Stiff Soldier Monster Cocoyam That You And Your Woman Can Be Proud Of.

You’ll Discover How An Ancient Formula Can Give You Rock Hard ,Long Lasting Gbedu, So You’ll Go From Looking Like This

To This

This Is Exactly How My Size is Now And I’d Be Lying Through My Teeth If I Told You I Used To Look Like This.

CLICK HERE TO DISCOVER THE SECRET

I Was A Hard Hitting Ladies Man In My Twenties

But Suddenly At 31, I Became A One Minute, Fast Shooting Bedroom Failure Of An Accident Waiting To Happen.

It All Happened On The 5th Of September 2013.

On That Thursday Morning At My Apartment In Surulere,

I Bent Down To Kiss My Girlfriend Goodbye,

Something STRANGE Happened.

Before I Tell You The Strange Thing That Happened,

I Have A Confession To Make.

I Was A Smooth Talking, Seductively Seducing, Ladies Man

Several Years Ago When I Was A Student At The University Of Ibadan, I Always Had Ladies Flocking Round Me.

Because I Was Damn Good In Giving Them What They Wanted.

Making Them Scream Out Loud, If You Know What I Mean,

In Za Other Room.

They Kept Complimenting Me That My Cassava Was Too Hard .

Youthful Energy I Guess.

They Also said I Was Handsome And Sexy As Hell!

But As I Got Older And Was Due To Be Promoted At my Bank’s Headquaters in Lagos The Stress Of Work , Had Gotten The better Of Me,

And My Then Girlfriend Was Complaining Bitterly

And To Make Matters Worse, I Had A Tiny Instrument

I just Used it Well As Undergraduate And Post – Graduate Student.

But Presently,

It Was As Small As Pencil

Coupled With Its Weak nature,

Was A Complete Double Wahala For Dead Body As Fela Would Say.

My Girlfriend Anita And Side Chicks Chidinma And Folake Back Then Began To Avoid Me As If I Was A Leprous Begger.

That’s When I Knew The Struggle Was Real,

Don’t Get Me Wrong………I Love Women ,

Always Have And Always Will,

I Couldn’t Even Begin To Imagine What It Would Be Like

Staying Without Them

It Was Horrific! A Real Torture!!

Since I Had A Weak Tiny Instrument That Dangled Embarrassingly Smaller Than My Little Finger,

Releasing Fast Was The Final Nail In My Bedroom Coffin.

On That Fateful Thursday Morning,

As I Took Off My Endowed Girlfriend’s Underwear

From Her Absolutely Sexy Body For A Quickie Before Work,

My Cucumber Refused To Catch Fire.

She Gave Me A Blow Job Which Did Nothing To Spark My Dead Cucumber To Life.

Which Kind Dick Be This Sef?

Wetin Do Am? Asked Anita, Obviously Annoyed.

Ten Minutes Later My Little Boy Managed To Wake Up Lazily Like A Lazy Youth.

I Entered Her Body So Curvy And Soft That No Man Could Resist

But Immediately I Felt Some Sensations And Released Less Than A Minute Later.

Anita Looked At Me In Disgust.

Her Figure 8 Hour Glass Shape Was Enough To Make Any Man Hard

Especially With One Look At Her Arsenal Booty And Manchester United.

But Here, My Cucumber Was Struggling To Rise Up And Salute Her

I Can’t Take It Anymore, You Don’t Satisfy Me Again, Anita Screamed

She Cried As She Hurriedly Went To Her Room.

She Left Me A Month Later In The Cold

My Life Changed. It Was Terrible!!!

No Girlfriend, No Woman. Cold Nights

I Had Low Self Esteem. I felt Worthless and Inferior

I questioned myself

Could the Witches in my village be Responsible?

Because With every New Babe I Sampled,

I Continued to Spill My Milk Faster Than Ben Johnson And Carl Lewis

After Endless Minutes Of Trying To Get hard With My Tiny Pencil

SEE SOLUTION HERE

IT WASN’T ALWAYS LIKE THIS

What happened To The days I Got Hard Instantly?

When I Could Rock A Babe Non Stop For 40 minutes

When I Made Them Scream

Babeee! Sweetiee! Honeyy! Sugeee! Jesuuuus!!

But Now, I Noticed I Was Having Weak Erection.

My Size Was So Small that My Women Made Fun Of It Day And Night

This Was Not Funny At All

The Worst Part Was

I Was A Young Guy.

Just 31, Yet I Couldn’t Enjoy Myself Or Satisfy My Woman

Pray! What Will Happen When I Get Older?

I BECAME SO DESPERATE FOR A SOLUTION

I Tried All Kinds Of Fake Products

For 3 Years, I Battled With A Tiny Weak Cucumber From 2014 to 2017

Quick Ejaculation Made Me Wish The Ground Would Open up And Swallow Me up In Front Of My Girls.

–I mixed Agbo With Alabukun. No Way!

–They Said I Should take Kai Kai And Palm wine. Nothing!

–Took All Manner Of Supplements, Creams, Pills, Oils

For where?

I Even Used Patches and Pumps That Made It Worse

I ALMOST RESIGNED TO FATE THAT I WOULD NEVER GET MARRIED

BECAUSE ALL MY WOMEN PICKED RACE

I Started Seeking Divine Intervention And Began To go To Church Regularly And Even Served As an Usher

A Year Later,

I Met Amarachi at House on the Rock, Lekki One Fateful day.

She Was So Beautiful Both In And Out.

Few Months Later, We became Good Friends.

I Wanted Something More But She kept Me in The Friend Zone.

AMARA, YOU KNOW I LOVE YOU.

WHY CAN’T WE BE MORE THAN JUST FRIENDS?

I had Fallen deep In love.

I later Proposed To Her One Beautiful Evening At Jevinik’s, Ikeja GRA.

She Was Stunned, Didn’t Expected It.

Later At My Apartment, We both Slept Off

Early In The Morning, She Asked

WHY DIDN’T YOU TOUCH ME?

AM I NOT BEAUTIFUL ENOUGH?

She Asked Surprised

I DON’T WANT US TO SIN AGAINST THE LORD TILL WE GET MARRIED

I replied

She didn’t know I Was Trying To Cover Up My Inadequacy.

But Amarachi Would Have non Of that

I’ve Never Seen A Woman So Bold, Who Knows What She Wants

She Lept Off The Bed And Took Off My Trousers In One Full Swoop

She Grabbed And Started Massaging My Cucumber With her Tongue

I mounted Her And As Usual, Came After One Minute,

She Was Highly Disappointed Especially At My Tiny Johnson

SORRY DEAR, I CAN’T MARRY YOU.

I DON’T DO SMALL DICKS

She Exclaimed The Next Day

I Was Heart Broken.

I Was So Hurt. In Serious Pain

WHY? I Asked Her

I CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT GOOD SEX FROM ROCK HARD DICKS THAT CAN LAST LONG

She Replied

I Was heartbroken but Determined To Hunt For A Long Lasting Solution To My Impotence

The Day That Amarachi My Crush, said No

I Vowed To Go all Out And Figure Out how To Finally Put An End …

As In Complete Full Stop, To this Annoying Quick Release And Small Weak Penis Issue So I Can Finally Regain The Kind Of Dignity And Respect I Had as A Teenager and In My 20’s.

FOR Two Long years I tried Everything And Anything That Promised To Grow My Dick And give Me Rock Hard Erections.

–I was On A Full Rampage

–I was A Lab Experiment for all Sorts

–I Tried All Sorts Of Pills, Supplements, Oils, Creams, Even Pumps And An Injection.

Guess what?

NONE OF THEM WORKED!

NOT A SINGLE CHANGE!

NADA! NOT EVEN HALF INCH!!

Indeed It Became Worse

It Was That Bad

I Was Deeply Hurt.

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHAT SAVED ME

My Emotions Had Gone Haywire

As I Slowly Tried To Erase Amara’s Memory From My Life.

In Fact, I Decided To Stay Away Completely From Ladies.

My Answers Were Finally Answered after 2 Long Years

HOW GOD SENT AN ANGEL WHO INTRODUCED ME TO TO AN ANCIENT BRAZILIAN THERAPY THAT CHANGED MY LIFE FOREVER!

That was The Turning For Me.

It was As If God Sent This Gentleman After All My Struggle

And Wanted To End All My Suffering.

Meeting Him Was A Miracle Of Some Sorts.

I was Invited By My friend To Mountain Of Fire, Prayer City At Ibafo

To Pray Myself Out of The Horrible Situation I Found Myself.

After Praying For All My Enemies To Die by Fire,

I Returned To the Hostel.

There Was A General Bathroom There, Where I Managed A Glimpse OF the Manhood Of One Of The Brethren,

And Wow! It Was A Sight To Behold!!!

Must have Been about 10 Inches Long, Very Thick And Extended To His Mid Thigh.

I Gained Some Confidence And Went To His Bed Side To ask Him How He Got A Dick that Big.

I Wasn’t Embarrassed Because I Had Nothing To Lose.

My Life Was Not Fair In The Sexual Department

I Opened Up To Him That I Had Tried All Sorts Of Things That Didn’t Work

His Name Was Michael, Very Handsome And Muscular

And He Looked At Me With Pity

There was Something very Unique About Him

HE HAD A 10 INCH DICK!!!

–Yes 10 Inches Long! He Told Me Himself

–But do you know The Best Part that Made My Jaw Drop?

–He Was So Well Built, Yet So Humble and Sympathetic.

–I was So Glad that He Didn’t Make Fun Of Me.

–I Stared, Mouth Opened Wide Like I Had Just Found A Long Lost Treasure.





I MUST ASK HIM WHERE HE GOT HIS 10 INCH DICK WHILE MINE WAS LIKE A PENCIL?

I Thought To Myself

It Seems That Day Was My Lucky Day Because Before I Could Explain

My Self Further,

He Said

Brother, I Completely Understand

I was Once In Your Shoes….But Your Continual Spending Of All your Salary On All Those Products Will Not do It For You.

He Continued

The Reason Why Your Sexual Performance Is Getting Worse Is Because You’ve Been Using Too Many Chemical Based Products That Contain Chemicals Like Sildenafil, Tadalafil, Vardenafil, Avanafil

.

These have Horrific Side Effects And Leave You Feeling Worse Than Before.

As He Told Me All This, I Now Realised That My Dick Growing Journey Had been Frustrating From The Beginning……

Most Of All These Mass Produced Solutions are Jack Knives That Stab The Heart

All You Need Is A Star Product That Contains Only Ancient Herbal Ingredients That Help You Strengthen And Increase The Size Of Your Penis Without Side Effects.

It Also Delays Ejaculation, So Please Stop Taking Ticking time Bombs Like Viagra.

Then He went On To Tell Me The Ancient Formula That Worked For Him

For 10 Years, I Was Just Like You…..I Sucked In Bed….

Found It Hard To Stand Erect….And when I Eventually did,

I Released After Few Seconds With my Tiny Dick.

It Got Worse With Viagra and Other Chemically Based Drugs

Until

I Discovered A RARE ANCIENT Solution Made From an Ancient South American Radish And 5 Powerful Sex herbs That Can Never Be Found Any Where In Nigeria.

By This Time, I was So Curious To Get This STRANGE Solution that Was So Effective To turn An Ex-Small Dicked Guy To A Full 10 Inches When Not Erect.

I Couldn’t Even Begin To Imagine The Size Of That Monster When Erect.

The Number Of Girls He Would Have Devoured.

All Happily Screaming His Name.

His Wife Would Probably Be The Happiest Woman on Earth.

It Was Soon Time For Prayers And We Scheduled Another Time Later On In Lagos For Him To Show Me The Ancient Brazilian Recipe.

On That Fateful Day In Ikeja City Mall, He Showed Me The Ancient Secret,

He told Me It Cost N30,000 Per Pack.

However I Would Need Three Packs For Three Weeks Treatment Because My Dick Was Very Small And Almost Dead.

So It Cost Me N90,000 Plus Shipping fee of N10,000

I Gave Him Without Thinking Twice

Because Money Wasn’t The Problem

I NEEDED A SOLUTION!!!

As Soon As It Landed

I Started Using This RARE Ancient Therapy

But At First, I Was Bit Unhappy But I Remembered Every Body’s Dick Is Not the same And I was Not Looking for an INSTANT Miracle But A LONG LASTING SOLUTION

So I kept Using It…….

To My surprise

MY DEAD PEANUT LOOKING MANHOOD RAPIDLY TRANSFORMED TO A MASSIVELY THICK AND LONG HARD PENIS

–I Was So Happy And Excited

–I Felt the Rush Of Manly Energy And Youthful Exuberance

–I Could Not Be Stopped

–I Felt So Confident Because I Looked And Acted Like A Real Man

–I Was Now A REAL MAN

–I Was The HAPPIEST MAN ON EARTH!!

So I Decided To Test It

I Invited One Of My Former Girlfriends To My Apartment

And She Came Reluctantly

What Do You Want? She Asked Angrily

I Didn’t Say A Word. I Just Took Off my Trousers Quickly

My New Found Heavy Duty Cucumber Dangled Dangerously Between My Legs

Before Her Very eyes

Wow! She Exclaimed, Eyes And Mouth wide Opened, Jaw Dropped

We Made Love And We were still at it 30 minutes Later, sweating Profusely.

She Soon Started moaning In Ecstasy

Later The Screams were Roaring Like Thunder.

Babyy Oooo, Baby Ehhh, Ahhh, Ohhh, Deepperr.. Deeper.. Hardderrr!

Till She Screamed Jesuusssss! As She Reached Orgasmic Heaven.

Guy wetin Happen? She Asked later.

As In Eh, You be Power Horse Now O!

–Now, I don’t need To Waste My Hard Earned Money On Useless Products Anymore

–And More Importantly, I regained My Self Confidence

I Promised God To Keep away From Women After My Ordeal

Till I Got Married,

But It Was A Promise I Couldn’t Keep.

I Had Frequent Powerful Sexual Urges And Invited All My Former Girlfriends Plus New Ones And Took Them All To Sexual Heaven With Multiple Orgasms

Women Were All Over Me and Wanted A Taste Of My New Found Dick

IT WAS A DREAM COME TRUE

I Was As Happy As Can Be,

Later I Repented And Washed My Hands Off Women,

But They Just Couldn’t Stop Coming After Me,

Thank God I Met Bisi And Today We’re Engaged To Be Married,

She Is One Lucky Girl.

I Discussed With Michael And We Imported Over 100 Pieces Of The Ancient Royal Therapy

Sold It To Friends And Family Who Couldn’t perform In Bed

And Guess What?

THEY ALL LOVED IT

We Also Sold On Facebook And It Became The Rave Of The Moment

All My Friends Wanted It

Over 400 People On Facebook Want It So Bad

That Was When I Knew I Had To Do Something Fast to Deliver To Them So They Can Be Free From One Minute And Small Dick Wahala.

So Michael And I Connected The Agent Abroad With Treasure Solutions Ltd,

A Reputable Solutions Firm

So That The Miracle Therapy Can Be Well Distributed To People Like You Who Really Want To Grow Their Dick Quickly And Get Rock Hard Long Lasting Erections

The Best Part Is, Treasure Solutions Is Running

An Insane Discount PROMO Offer

For All Readers Of This Article Today

An Insane Offer! So Crazy, The BONANZA Is Almost Unreal!!

BUT YOU’LL HAVE TO HURRY

You See, A Minimum Of 10,000 People Read This Article Daily

So You Can Just Imagine How Much You’ll Be Missing If You Don’t Take Action Right Now

You’ll Be Saying Goodbye To A Once-In-A-Lifetime Opportunity

To Have A Full Grown, Rock Hard Long Lasting Dick That’ll Give You Confidence And Make You More Manly.

Yes!

And Make Your Woman Worship The Ground You Walk On.

Click The Link Below To Discover The Miracle Brazilian Premature Ejaculation And Small Dick Remedy

Discover A New You Full Of Rock Hard, Long Lasting, Big Dick Enjoyment

That Will Make You A Ladies’ Man.

For Maximum Satisfaction Of Madam

CLICK HERE TO DISCOVER THE SECRET