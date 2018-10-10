Aspirants call for new Pdp primary for Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu constituency

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—Aspirants on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu Federal constituency have demanded another primary and also asked for the reconstitution of a new election committee to conduct the primary.

The aspirants in a joint statement by four of them (Salman Idris, Sunday Adeleye, Okesuji Obatoyinbo and Taiwo Nathaniel) yesterday, said what occurred on Wednesday, October 3, “is a political robbery by one of the aspirants in connivance with the party electoral committee.

“Nine aspirants were screened, cleared and eligible to participate in the primary election.

“October 3 was scheduled for the election; delegates and aspirants waited for 16 hours (from 8a.m. till 12midnight) but saw no party officials.

“Delegates and aspirants dispersed after information was received that the primary election has been shifted to 7a.m. the next day in view of security considerations.

“But at 1.30a.m., party officials were at the venue conducting accreditation of delegates, with only seven of 337 delegates on ground.”

The aspirants called for “immediate conduct of a free, transparent and credible primary for the constituency to enable a candidate emerge that will truly reflect the wishes of majority of delegates.”