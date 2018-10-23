Army will sanction personnel for indecisive act in operations – Buratai

Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has warned that any officer or soldier whose indecisive act will lead to killing of personnel in an operation would be sanctioned.

He said that the sanction would include Court Martial.

Buratai gave the warning while addressing troops of 2 Division, Ibadan, on Tuesday and charged personnel deployed in various operations across the country to be decisive or be decisively dealt.

He, however, advised those engaged in operations to act in line with the rules of engagement, “be professional and respect human rights’’.

“While we are working hard to stabilise the situation in the North-East, we must maintain the tempo of operation in areas where we have challenges like kidnapping and banditry.

“Any situation that tends to breach security, you must tackle it decisively when called upon to aid civil authorities.

“If you don’t act decisively, criminals will decisively deal with you. We will not tolerate where our personnel are killed,” he said.

The army chief also used the occasion to restate his warning against hobnobbing with politicians by officers and soldiers, saying that dire consequences awaited whoever was caught doing that.

He assured that troops’ welfare as well as their families’ was being given attention.

Buratai inaugurated a number of projects in the 2 Division, and had on Monday in Osogbo, Osun, inaugurated the Ballistic Vest Production Facility of the Nigeria Machine Tools, where he ordered for supply of 10,000 vests for troops.

NAN