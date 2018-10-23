Army repairs dilapidated Abia school, procure sports equipment

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA- SUCCOUR is on the way of the management and pupils of Onu Ibina Primary School, Igbere, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, as the Nigerian Army has promised to renovate the dilapidated structures in the school.

The Army authorities have also donated large quantities of school tables, desks, chairs, sporting equipments, including football, volley ball and nets, tennis net and balls, among others to the school.

During the period of the festival, the Army authorities observed that some part of the school was dilapidated; with some pupils studying without seats, desks and tables and that the school has no sporting equipments.

Touched by the bad condition of the Primary School which hosted the sports festival, the General Officer of 82 Division, Maj. Gen. Emmanuel Kabuk sought and got the permission of the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai to carry out the renovation which would include changing the roofs.

Presenting the materials to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu at the closing ceremony of sports festival, the GOC 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Emmanuel Kabuk said it was part of the military civil cooperation.

Receiving the materials before handing them over to the school management, Governor Ikpeazu commended the Army for the gesture which he said would go a long way to enhance the civil military relationship.

“I thank, immensely the COAS and the entire Nigerian Army for this generous donation. I believe this good gesture and the sports festival will foster good civil military cooperation which I consider necessary, to enable Nigerian Army operate successfully in the state”, Ikpeazu said.