Army denies as Shiite alleges killing of 2 faithful in Zuba religious procession

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Nigerian Army last night claimed it was not aware of any clash by its personnel with members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria,otherwise known as Shiites in Zuba,Abuja,yesterday.

The Army denial came amidst report that two adherents of the religious group which pay allegiance to Sheikh Ibrahim el-Zazaki,were mauled down by soldiers during a religious procession earlier in the area.

Director of Army Public Relations,Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, told Vanguard on the telephone that the Nigerian Army was not aware of such development even as he said he was out of Abuja.

“I am not aware of that,where did you get the information from?He asked,adding:I am not in Abuja,I’m out of Abuja but to the best of my knowledge, we are not aware.”

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria has had earlier claimed that soldiers killed two of its members at Zuba, in the outskirts of Abuja by some soldiers of the Nigerian Army.

The victims,it claimed were on a peaceful religious procession of Arba’een from Suleja.

In a press statement released by Ibrahim Musa, the President Media Forum of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, the religious group condemned the action of the security agents, describing the alleged action as “unwarranted, since the march has been peaceful.”

“The army went away with the corpse of one of the victims, but the other victim’s corpse has been identified as Abdul’aziz Maigana, who until his demise was with the members of the Islamic Movement in Suleja,” the statement said.

The statement further added, “In fact it was being rounded up for the day, when soldiers opened fire on the peaceful marchers without any provocation whatsoever.”

“The fact that a similar Arba’een march was conducted in Kano along the Kano-Zaria highway for two days without any incident, is enough a pointer to the peaceful nature of the annual religious rites. Similar Arba’een mourning processions are currently ongoing in Katsina and Kaduna states without any incident,” according to the press statement.

The Islamic Movement then cautioned the security agents to stop harassing its members, “since today is just the beginning of the peaceful mourning march on foot, and it is expected that more people may join the mass peaceful march, which will culminate in the grand Arba’een day, to be marked on Tuesday, 30 October, 2018, the same day it would be commemorated worldwide.”

“If the security agents are trigger happy, then they should save their arms and bullets to other parts of the country engulfed in violence, but not on peaceful marchers carrying no arms with them,”