Arik Air resumes flights to Warri, as NAMA reopens Airport

By Lawani Mikairu

Arik Air Thursday said it is resuming flight operations to Osubi Airport, Warri with effect from Friday, following the reopening of the Airport closed on September 3, 2018 by Nigeria Airspace Management Agency, NAMA.

Recall the airport has been closed since September 3, 2018 when the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency ,NAMA, withdrew its navigational services due to debts owed it by the management of the airport, Shoreline Energy International.

Aviation stakeholders had earlier deplored the continuous closure of the airport, due to high navigational charges by NAMA . The closure has affected the oil and gas workers who constitute the bulk of the passengers that use the airstrip and the associated business around the airport.

Arik Air, according to its Chief Executive Officer, Captain Roy Ilegbodu, is pleased to welcome passengers back on the Lagos-Warri and Abuja-Warri routes

Arik Air and Aero Contractors had condemned the closure of the Airstrip. The two airlines said they have incurred daily losses of about Sixteen Million Naira.

Head of Communications, Arik Air, Adebanji Ola said that the airline operates Lagos-Warri flight twice a day and also operates daily flight from Abuja to Warri. “With average fare of N30, 000 per passenger and load factor of 74 passengers per flight with Bombardier Q400 Dash 8 aircraft, the we lose N2, 220, 000 per flight”.

“Arik also loses a total of N13, 320, 000 daily on three flights to Warri from Lagos and Abuja daily and three flights daily from Warri to Abuja and Lagos respectively.“We are losing so much revenue because of the closure. The route is a high yielding route to the airline because we provide premium service to the largely oil and gas workers in Warri and Escravos but now we only provide service to Escravos,”he said.

Also the Chief Executive Officer of Aero Contractors, Captain Ado Sanusi, was recently quoted as saying “that Aero operated daily to Warri from Lagos with usually filled Dash 8, Q300 aircraft with capacity of 50-passenger at the cost of N32, 000 per passengers, adding that with the closure of the airport, the company loses N1.6 million on each leg of the flight with a daily loss of N3.2 million”.