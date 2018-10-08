Archbishop Chukwuma wants reversal to 6-3-3-4 education system

Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, Archbishop, Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, has advocated a reversal to the 6-3-3-4 form of education that allows for both cognitive and technical skill development of child in Nigeria.

The Anglican Bishop and proprietor of the Good Shepherd Anglican Seminary made the call in Enugu on Monday during a courtesy visit to newsmen.

Chukwuma said the current educational system of Nigeria had succeeded in placing more emphasis on cognitive skill of a child and its end result-certificate.

“In Nigeria, we are more concerned about the certificate which has in turn brought about what can be termed as school passing through you and not you passing through school in the real sense of it.

“In the past, the 6-3-3-4 system of education not only develops cognitively but also psycho-motive, in order words, vocational skills.

“It allowed for technical colleges where children who have been found to be educationally sound will go to learn a skill of their choice.

“And you can see that the system paid off because it makes its products successful when it comes to knowledge and vocational skills.

“People do not scramble for white collar jobs as we have today because they have a vocational skill that fetches them more money than the white collar jobs and which promotes creativity because of the competition to outshine competitors.

“Therefore, the products of the 6-3-3-4 education model were not only academically sound but also vocationally and technically skilled,” he said.

He seized the opportunity to call on relevant bodies, individuals and the government to encourage and support private schools who were striving to raise the bar of education that was already going down.

“Education is being relegated to the background in this country and the government must encourage private individuals like us who are striving to ensure that education in Nigeria still has value and remains what was bequeathed to us.

“Nigeria should not close their eyes to private schools especially ones owned by churches or mission that try to ensure that ordinary Nigerians get quality education as obtainable overseas.

“If Nigeria is to progress as other nations, education should be given priority and the private education sector be given same attention because we are all working for the good of the nation as whole, howbeit educationally,” he noted.

The proprietor stressed that the Good Shepherd Anglican Seminary of Enugu since 1993 till date had been making efforts at ensuring that its products were not just sound academically but spiritually and morally also.

“The Good Shepherd Anglican Seminary will be 25 years by October 14, 2018, and we have outlined a week-long programme to celebrate our silver jubilee success story.

“The seminary is a replica of what was obtainable in the then Dennis Memorial Grammar School (DMGS) and it is a boys only school.

“At the seminary, we mould the boy child to be educated in all spheres of lives such as culturally, spiritually, health-wise and character-wise.

“However, our main challenge has been in the area of funding because the fee is highly subsidized and made to be seminarian.

“We, therefore, plead to the government and other education lovers to come in the aspect of funding and encourage us in helping to make quality education affordable and accessible,” he said.

Responding, the NAN Zonal Manager, South East, Mr. Felix Nwadioha appreciated the Bishop for recognising the agency

