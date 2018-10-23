APGA sets up reconciliation committee

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI.

The National Headquarters of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has set up a Reconciliation Committee headed by the party’s vice presidential candidate, Chief Jerry Chukwueke.



Confirming the development to newsmen Tuesday in Owerri, Chukwueke equally affirmed that a few mistakes were actually made during the party primaries in Imo State.

“It is very clear that a few mistakes were actually made during the party primaries in Imo State. Delegates list was compiled and sent to the state, but what is not clear is why the list did not surface, when it was supposed to, and even up to the point of accreditation”, Chief Chukwueke wondered.

He identified “the surge of new members and gubernatorial aspirants”, as one of the harbingers of the crisis in Imo APGA.

“Managing the huge surge was a big problem. Again, most of the gubernatorial aspirants were from Owerri senatorial zone, like myself. For us, there was this sense of loss when none of them won the party primary”, Chukwueke recalled.

Answering a question, Chief Chukwueke reminded the aspirants that it was not enough to merely wish to get the party ticket, but the fellow must work assiduously towards it.

“We are learning from this experience. We have the human infrastructure to sack Governor Rochas Okorocha and his acolytes from the Government House, Owerri. We will do all it takes, with reason, to win the general elections. We appeal to all our aggrieved patriots to engage with us, in this national assignment”, Chukwueke pleaded.

He promised Nigerians of the preparedness of APGA to rise from the current crisis, get stronger and win elections.