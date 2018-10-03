APGA Primaries: Bianca Ojukwu, others run as thugs storm venue

…Umeh gets affirmation votes

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka- THERE was tension at the Ekwulobia Township Stadium in Aguata local government area of Anambra, venue for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Anambra South senatorial primary as the police used teargas to scare hoodlums who tried to disrupt the exercise.

Unconfirmed reports said the thugs were supporters of one of the aspirants who was disqualified during the screening on the ground that he did not obtain the required waiver needed to enable him vie for an elective post in APGA.

The armed hoodlums invaded the arena and turned it into a war theater of sorts as they pulled short guns to scare people away, apparently to disrupt the primary.

The police team, however, dispersed the thugs with tear gas and released several gun shots in the air to keep the hoodlums outside the stadium.

At Amawbia which was the venue for Anambra Central, the incumbent senator, Chief Victor Umeh was having a smooth process as APGA members queued to vote for him, even when he did not have anybody challenging him.