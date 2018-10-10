APC vows to field candidates for 2019 elections in Zamfara

.Says, INECs disqualification lacks legal basis

.Queries why PDP wasn’t similarly treated in Kano

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has reacted to its disqualification by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC from fielding candidates for next year’s general election in Zamfara state, accusing the electoral umpire of overreaching itself.

The ruling party said it has not erred in law in the selection of candidates for various offices in Zamfara state, vowing to field candidates for various offices in the next general elections.

In the letter dated October 10 and signed by the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the APC said following the high level of friction, disagreements and threatened violence by various political camps before the primaries, all the aspirants met at City King Hotel, Gusau, to find a truce.

“After hours of intense horse-trading, a consensus was reached within the spirit and context of the Electoral Act and the constitution of our party on the basis of which a list was produced which was confirmed/affirmed by all delegates present. This was done in strict compliance with section 87 (6) of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as Amended).

“Therefore, the claim in your letter under reference that “no primaries were conducted by your party in the state, notwithstanding that our officials were fully mobilized and deployed” could only be referring to their observation that actual voting did not take place, which is not the only mode prescribed for producing candidates in the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended). We, therefore, affirm that indeed primaries took place in Zamfara State”, the party said.