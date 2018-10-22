APC to Gov Emmanuel: Campaign for 2019 on your scorecard

By Harris Emmanuel

UYO—Akwa Ibom State chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, has called on the state governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, to campaign for the 2019 governorship election on the strength of his achievements and not use the power of incumbency.

The advice came against the backdrop of the alleged defacing and destruction of the campaign banners and billboards of President Muhammadu Buhari and governorship candidate of the party, Obong Nsima Ekere.

Briefing newsmen in Uyo, the state chairman of APC National Youth Caucus, Obong Iniobong John, warned the state government against suppressing the opposition.

Jimi Agbaje appoints Funso Williams’ assistant as director of organisation

He said: “The governor must campaign for re-election on his scorecard not campaign of calumny against President Buhari.

‘’As a people, we don’t deserve this and we never bargained for this. This government has failed irredeemably and the people of the state can’t wait for the 2019 election to replace it with a better brand of governance.’’

Also speaking, secretary of the group, Mr. Imoh Akpan, accused the PDP of intimidation, adding that the contracts for the placement of the billboards and banners were paid for before they were hoisted.