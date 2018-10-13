APC names Lanre Issa Onilu, new spokesperson

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The ruling All Progressives Congress APC, now has a new National Publicity Secretary. He is Mr Lanre Issa Onilu.

Saturday Vanguard gathered that the decision to appoint Mr Onilu was taking after a series of meeting of the National Working Committee NWC but with the final decision reached at its meeting on Friday.

Onilu was one of the aspirants to the office in the June 23 elective National Convention of the party, trailing second behind the then incumbent, Mr Bolaji Abdullahi who had since left the party for the Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

Though the appointment has not been formally announced as he has not been “inaugurated”, a top party official said the appointee is expected to handle the public relations activities of the party as Nigeria approaches the general elections.

Mr Yekini Nabena, the official Deputy National Publicity Secretary has been acting in that capacity since the selection of Mallam Abdullahi months ago.