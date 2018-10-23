APC didn’t suspend Nnamani, says factional leader

By Victor Arji

ENUGU—A faction of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu State, yesterday, debunked the reported suspension of one of the pillars of the party in the state, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani and described it as “null, void and of no effect.”

In a statement signed by one of the factional leaders, Okey Ogbodo, he stated that the news was received with shock and bewilderment coming from a former chairman of the party in the state, Mr. Ben Nwoye.

He said: “The so-called disciplinary action is null, void and of no effect because Nwoye has no locus standi to make such a pronouncement, as his tenure as chairman of the party in the State effectively ended on May 19, 2018 with the election of the State Working Committee, SWC, headed by me at the Enugu State Congress.”

“It does appear, however, that Nwoye and his co-travellers are hell bent on going down with everybody, including his erstwhile benefactors.”

whose personal resources and commitment sustained APC through those years of his rudderless leadership of the party in the State.

“Purporting to suspend Chief Nnamani on account of a court action he instituted in exercise of his constitutional right, to redress a perceived injustice in the conduct of party affairs, is akin to inviting law abiding citizens to take the laws into their own hands. No wonder Nwoye and his gang continue to parade themselves as officers of APC despite a subsisting restraining Federal High Court Order.

“Maybe Nwoye had expected Chief Nnamani to resort to use of thugs and charlatans like him, instead of recourse to the judicial process. Questions I am inclined to ask now are: Who does Nwoye work for and what else does he want in APC – A man who led APC for several years in Enugu without wining even a counsellorship seat in any election?

“Nwoye, as party chairman, was a confirmed serial loser and his continuing desperate and irresponsible actions since he was ousted from office confirm widespread suspicion by genuine APC faithful that he is a mole inside our party, working for some external interests to destabilize APC. I urge Chief Nnamani and the general public to disregard the Nwoye shenanigans and continue to keep the faith with APC, which we are working to reposition as a realistic alternative platform for our people, going forward.”