APC clears Dapo Abiodun, Great Ogboru, 22 others as governorship candidates

As INEC deadline of 7 September looms, The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has cleared Prince Dapo Abiodun as the governorship candidate for Ogun state.
Twenty three other governorship candidates, including Great Ogboru for Delta, were also cleared to fly the party’s flag in the 2019 election.
The clearance of Abiodun is a major blow to Governor Ibikunle Amosun,who supports Abdulkabir Akinlade, a member of the House of Representatives.
APC spokesman, Yekini Nabena in a statement Friday said the candidates were approved at Thursday’s meeting of the NWC in Abuja.
The cleared candidates are as follows:
1. ABDULLAHI UMAR GANDUJE – KANO STATE
2. MOHAMMED ABUBAKAR – BAUCHI STATE
3. SIMON LALONG – PLATEAU STATE
4. NASIR EL-RUFAI – KADUNA STATE
5. MOHAMMED BADARU ABUBAKAR – JIGAWA STATE
6. AHMED ALIYU – SOKOTO STATE
7. ABUBAKAR ATIKU BAGUDU – KEBBI STATE
8. AMINU BELLO MASARI – KATSINA STATE
9. ABUBAKAR SANI BELLO – NIGER STATE
10. BABAGANA UMARA-ZULUM – BORNO STATE
11. MAI MALA BUNI – YOBE STATE
12. ABUBAKAR A. SULE – NASARAWA STATE
13. EMMANUEL JIMME – BENUE STATE
14. BABAJIDE SANWO–OLU – LAGOS STATE
15. TONYE COLE – RIVERS STATE
16. UCHE OGAH – ABIA STATE
17. NSIMA EKERE – AKWA-IBOM STATE
18. ADEBAYO ADELABU – OYO STATE
19. DAPO ABIODUN – OGUN STATE
20. GREAT OGBORU – DELTA STATE
21. OWAN ENOH – CROSS-RIVER
22. INUWA YAHAYA – GOMBE STATE
23. SUNNY OGBOJI – EBONYI STATE
24. SANI ABUBAKAR DANLADI – TARABA STATE.
NAN