APC chieftains condemn imposition of candidates, appeal to Oshiomhole

ENUGU—ALL Progressives Congress, APC, executives and stakeholders in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State, have condemned the imposition of a candidate for the House of Assembly and called on the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, to use his good office to calm frayed nerves by recognising their choice candidate for 2019 election.



Seventeen, 17, party executives in the local government who signed a petition titled: “A petition against the imposition of candidate in APC Isi-Uzo Local Government Area for State House of Assembly,” urged the party hierarchy to as a matter of urgency, replace the candidate elect, Mr. Simeon Ede Onyema with Mr. Emmanuel Chidiebere Odo.

“Sir, we, the under-listed executives and stake holders of the above local government area bitterly wish to draw your attention to the imposition of candidate in the name of Ede Simeon against the popular candidate in the name of Odo Emmanuel Chidiebere.

“We urge the leaders of our party to as a matter of urgency and necessity, put the name of our candidate, Odo Emmanuel Chidiebere instead of Ede Simeon, to enable us win the election and calm existing tension in the local government area.

“We would like you to use your good office to look into this problem that is about to tear the party apart in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area,” the party chieftains appeal.

The petitioners expressed optimism that they are prepared to win election come 2019 but with the imposition of the candidate, the dream might not be actualised.

They further posited that the offensive candidate, Ede was not a member of their party until September 10, 2018, whereas their preferred candidate, Odo has been campaigning and has been funding and sponsoring APC meetings in the area before the primary and wondered how he was edged out.

“Sir, we, the entire members of APC in Isi-Uzo LGA wish to inform you that we have prepared to win election come 2019 but the imposition of an unknown candidate could be a hitch for us to actualise the goal”.

Contacted for comment, the APC chairman, Titus Nnamani accused the petitioners of being the ones that collected millions to impose candidates against the people’s wish.

“Did they tell you that they collected money running into millions to impose candidates on the party but we alerted the party hierarchy. Let them tell you that,” Nnamani said in defence.

As a matter of fact, the petitioners among whom are Omaba Ferdinand, Eha Ward II chairman; Nnamani Bartholomew, Ikem Ward; Hon Ogenyi Nwankemadu Japheth, Eha II, alleged that the local government party chairman, Titus Nnamani, collected the sum of N1.5 million to put the name of PDP man as APC candidate.

“Additionally, the LGA party chairman in the person of Titus Nnamani collected N1.5 million to put the name of PDP man as APC candidate,” they allege as proof that Ede is not their preferred candidate for the House of Assembly polls.