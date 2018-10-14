APC chieftain tasks govt on use of Sapele timber firm

By Gab Ejuwa

A chieftain of Delta State chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Akpojotor Igbegbetoro, has called on the state government not to sell the machines in the African Timber and Plywood Ltd, AT&P, Sapele, at give away prices but at right prices, for the benefit of the state and, in particular, residents of the area.

He, alternatively, called on government to refurbish the firm, saying, ‘’The firm could also be refurbished to provide jobs for the teeming youths and to facilitate its socio-economic growth. There are other vacant places where a modular refinery could be sited in the area. However, there is nothing wrong in outright sale but the machines should be sold at the prices commensurate with what they are sold in the open market because the machines are in good working condition.’

‘’Some of the machines are no longer in the market and are presently very expensive. For instance, the Hombark Machine is currently sold at N45m, but we heard that government has proposed to sell it at N4.5m! Again, the Wet Silo machine costs N15m, but it said that government wants to sell it at N1.5m. The list is endless.

‘’It is only by selling the machines at the right prices that such sale could be of benefit to the state, particularly residents of Sapele, because the funds accruing from such sale will be used for their benefit. We heard that the prices marked for the sale are nothing to write home about compared to the market prices. They should not be sold below their worth.”