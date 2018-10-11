APC aspirant rejects outcome of primary, threatens to dump party

By Perez Brisibe

All Progressives Congress, APC, House of Assembly aspirant in Sapele Constituency, Delta State, Mr. Jackson Tuedor, has rejected the result of the primary election held in the area, threatening to dump the party.

Tuedor, who also condemned the exercise, accused some chieftains of the party in the state of hijacking the party for their selfish desires.

Addressing newsmen yesterday in Sapele, Tuedor, who lamented the violence that rocked the exercise, stated that thugs loyal to one of the aspirants shot sporadically at the venue in a bid to prevent legitimate delegates from voting.

His words: “I would like to reiterate and bring to the notice of the public that the exercise was a sham. I reject the result as announced because it is obvious that the APC in Delta State has been hijacked by some individuals and the party is being used for personal gains.”