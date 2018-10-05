Anyaso wins PDP’s House of Rep seat for Bende Fed

Following a keenly contested PDP primary for Bende Federal House of Representatives ticket, a leading contender and businessman, Chima Anyaso, has been declared winner after he defeated a three-term candidate and House of Representatives Member, Nnenna Elendu Ukeje, to clinch the PDP ticket

Anyaso polled 82 votes against 7o votes for Nnenna Ukeje while Paul Chikezie Mba polled 6 votes and Prince Chima Onyegbuna and Chidiebere Nwokocha had 3 and zero votes respectively.

Speaking to journalists after the results were announced, Chima Anyaso thanked the delegates and the party, PDP, for giving him the opportunity. He also thanked the other contenders whom he described as worthy of recognition for the sacrifices they have made for the good of Bende.

On her part, Nnenna Elendu Ukeje accepted the outcome of the election while assuring that the party will go into the main election as a united front.