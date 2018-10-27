Anyaso commiserates with late Justice Kutigi’s family

Founder and convener of New Nigeria Movement, NN19, and PDP candidate for the Bende Federal House of Representatives’ seat in the forthcoming 2019 general election, Dr. Chimaobi Desmond Anyaso, on Friday, paid a condolence vi sit to the home of late Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi in Abuja.

The businessman and House of Representatives’ aspirant commiserated with the family over the loss and prayed God to repose the soul of the revered Chief Justice.

In his remarks, anyaso praised the late Justice Kutigi for his leadership of the judiciary and for several reforms he introduced in the administration of justice in Nigeria. He described the late Judge as a rare gem whose legacies would live forever.



Anyaso said “I am particularly pained by this loss, he was an accomplished statesman and a shining example. Such noble men as Justice Kutigi are very rare in our world. I am here to sympathize with his family, to identify with them at this time of grieve and to assure them that his achievements will be remembered. Justice Kutigi has left behind very good track record of sound achievements for youths in Nigeria to emulate. Seeing the kind of selfless service he rendered to this country, one is encouraged to say that we will continue to remember his good deeds in our quest to actualize the vision of a prosperous country”



Justice Idris Kutigi passed-on on Sunday, October 26, 2018. He was a former Chief Justice of Nigeria.