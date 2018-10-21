Anyansi-Agwu charges Enyimba to stun Raja in Casablanca

Chairman of Enyimba Football Club, Chief Felix Anyansi-Agwu has charged the former African Champions to remain optimistic about the chances of defying all odds to overturn their semifinal first leg loss and book a place in the final of this season’s CAF Confederation Cup.

The People’s Elephant will have all to play for in the second installment of the last four tie following a shock 0-1 loss to Moroccan heavyweights, Raja Athletic Club in Aba earlier this month.

In a meeting held with players and officials of the team in Aba, Anyansi-Agwu charged the group to not write themselves off as nothing can be said to have been won or lost until the conclusion of the second leg in Casablanca.

The NFF executive committee member noted that a turn around in the tie would cause shock waves around the world as the odds have been heavily tilted against the Nigerian side.

“In football, it is never over until it is over,” started Anyansi-Agwu.

“I know that a lot of people have written you off after we lost in Aba, but this is the semifinal where nothing is decided until the second leg is played.

“The match in Aba was just like the first half, so we are going to Casablanca for the second half.

“I have not given up and I don’t want you to give up. I want you to see this as an opportunity to write your names in gold because the whole world will be amazed if we are able to do it.”

Anyansi-Agwu also recalled times that the People’s Elephant have had to redeem themselves from similar situations in the past.

“This is not the first time that we’ve been in this situation. I remember when we won the Champions League in 2004, we had a bad result against Petro Atletico here in Aba but went over there to beat them.”

That same year in the semifinal, we were able to beat Esperance in front of their home fans. These are some of the reasons I haven’t given up.”

The return fixture in Casablanca will hold on Wednesday 24th October, with kick off set for 8pm Nigerian time.