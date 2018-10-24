Anti-Corruption Fight: Block leakages, FRC tells FG

Dr Victor Muruako, Acting Chairman, Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), said that the best way to prevent corruption in the country was for the Federal Government to block all leakages.

Muaroko gave the advice in Abuja on Wednesday when the President of Chartered Institute of Forensic and Investigative Auditors of Nigeria, Dr Victoria Enape, visited him.

He said that FRC’s objective was to prevent corruption, while other security agencies fought the menace.

“The Federal Government needs to take all the necessary steps to block the loopholes that will lead to corruption in order to prevent it from happening,’’ he said.

Muruako urged the institute to engage similar agencies and if possible, partner them in order to be effective.

He appealed to the institute to help in training the commission’s staff to enable them carryout their job promptly.

He said that the main challenge of the commission was funding, adding that the authorities of the agency would ensure that the Act establishing it was amended to enable it to sanction defaulters.

Earlier, Enape had said the institute was an anti-fraud organization that provided skills to professionals in relevant fields on how to use science and technology to detect, prevent and investigate fraud.

She said that the institute also put in place some sophisticated mechanism to prevent occurrences of fraud.

Enape said that the global concern was about the insidious nature of corruption and the wide range of its corrosive effects on societies.

She said that the vision and mission of the institute was to promote transparency in advanced audit through certification, continuing professional education and training, among others.

Enape requested that FRC should be one of the supervising organisations to the institute and to sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on training, fraud prevention, detection and investigation.