Anirah Foundation empowers market women, indigent children

No fewer than 20 market women and several vulnerable children across Delta State, yesterday received empowerment packages ranging from cash, education materials to drugs and free eye treatment from the Felix Anirah Foundation in Sapele, in collaboration with Rotary Club District 9141, comprising Edo, Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers states, led by Rotarian Adeyemi Olododo.

While the market women, drawn from Gana, Sapele, Okirighwre and Amukpe markets, received N20,000 each, indigent and vulnerable children cutting across Edo, Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers, received free treatment against sundry ailments, while adults got free eye examination, treatment and glasses.

Similarly, a number of primary and secondary school children were offered scholarships while some students in tertiary institutions got grants ‘‘to enable them complete their studies.”