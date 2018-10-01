Angolans Primeiro dream of CAF Champions League glory

Having toppled African club football giants TP Mazembe, Angolan outfit Primeiro Agosto are hoping to become the first CAF Champions League finalists from Angola.

After sluggish passages through the qualifying and group phases, the Luanda outfit edged five-time champions Mazembe from the Democratic Republic of Congo in the quarter-finals.

They host twice former trophy-holders Esperance of Tunisia on Tuesday in the first leg of a semi-final with the return match in Rades on October 23.

The aggregate winners go on to face record eight-time champions Al Ahly of Egypt or Entente Setif of Algeria in the two-leg decider.

“Since 2000 almost nobody has managed to eliminate TP Mazembe, but we did it and we got to the semi-finals,” proud Serbian-born coach Zoran Manojlovic told AFP.

“We are expecting a very difficult match, but we have every chance to play a big final.”

Primeiro do have particularly painful memories of Esperance, though, as the Tunisians beat them 4-2 on aggregate in the 1998 final of the now defunct African Cup Winners Cup.

Agosto was formed in Luanda on August 1 1977 — two years after the oil-rich southwest African nation attained independence from Portugal.

The Angolan military are the main financial backers of the club and its president, Carlos Hendrick, is a general.

Other Luanda clubs also benefit from wealthy benefactors.

Petro Atletico are the club of national oil company Sonangol, Benfica is owned by one of the daughters of former president Jose Eduardo dos Santos, and the police bankroll InterClube.

– ‘Capable of outdoing themselves’ –

Manojlovic considers qualification for the Champions League semi-finals as the consecration of his work since joining Primeiro last December.

“I am very proud of this performance, not only for me, but for all Angolans,” he says.

“Getting there has taken a lot of effort and our game is in place thanks to the fantastic players.”

Primeiro spokesman Meike Castanheta Neves said: “We have excellent players who form a compact team, capable of outdoing themselves on special occasions.”

Although the team boasts no African stars, 32-year-old goalkeeper Adao ‘Tony’ Cabaca became an Angolan hero after saving two second-leg penalties against Mazembe in Lubumbashi.

“We are going to play our football, with all our will and all our enthusiasm,” promised Nigerian midfielder Ibukun Akinfenwa. “We are confident.”

Manojlovic added: “After two matches, we can reach the final. Our supporters believe it.”

Primeiro fan Salakiaku Rivelino Miguel told AFP: “I’m confident because we have eliminated TP Mazembe.”

“We are not afraid of our opponents,” added another supporter, Alexandre Nascimento. “Primeiro is one of the teams that concedes the least away goals.”

The match against Esperance is set for the national stadium on the outskirts of Luanda, the 48,500-seat Estadio 11 de Novembro, and is expected to draw a capacity crowd.

“In theory, the Tunisians are stronger than us, they have more experience, more continental titles,” admitted Neves.

“But Primeiro Agosto represents a whole country, all Angola is behind us.”